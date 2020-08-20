Millions of people will get a deposit from the IRS this week

It's part of an interest payment on tax refunds filed before the July 15th deadline.

Millions of people should see a deposit in their bank account this week from the IRS.

Don't get too excited though, it's not another stimulus payment.

It's an interest payment that some people who are getting refunds are owed.

The amount of money almost 14 million people will see this week isn't much.

It's the interest that the IRS owes some people on their tax refunds and it averages about 18 bucks.

This is all happening because the tax deadline was extended from April 15th to July 15th.

The interest rate changed during that time.

For taxpayers whose tax refunds were delayed, you'll likely get a few bucks.

For people who filed by the July 15th deadline and are still waiting for their refund or got it over the last three months, you'll see a deposit or check that reads "INT Amount."

If you get a direct deposit for your refund, this payment will show up in your bank account.

If you get your refund in a check, that's how you'll get this interest payment too.

This isn't exactly free money.

By law, these interest payments are taxable.

If you get more than 10 dollars, the IRS will send you paperwork in January to add to your next take return.