Imagine winning the lottery only to lose your winning ticket.

It sounds awful, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to Presley Sanders of Salisbury. Sanders bought a Cash 5 ticket at the Food Lion where he works on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

The next day, he heard someone from Salisbury won the $559,582 jackpot. Little did he know it was him.

"I thought, 'well, that could be me,' but I misplaced my tickets," Sanders said. "I found them three days later in my truck on the floorboard."

Talk about it being your lucky day. Again. Sanders beat the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot. After taxes, he pocketed $395,771. He plans to use his winnings to help his kids and grandchildren and put some in savings.