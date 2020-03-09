NC virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

The House voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for the package, which includes direct cash payments of $335 to families with school-age children.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina legislature has finalized a plan to spend $1.1 billion of the state’s remaining COVID-19 relief funds from Washington.

The Senate already approved on Wednesday the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The package also provides a $50 uptick in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.