New store in Virginia Beach repurposes goods for children; can help parents on a budget

"You can have a good feeling about doing something that's good for the environment and you get paid for it."

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new thrift store has opened its doors in Virginia Beach. Once Upon a Child kicked off a four day grand opening celebration on Thursday.

It's a brand the owners say is known for selling affordable children's clothes, shoes, toys and equipment that guarantees everything they sell meets all safety standards.

"You can recycle them," said Diane Hubel, the store's owner. "You can have a good feeling about doing something that's good for the environment and you get paid for it."

"So we're buying clothes, toys, shoes, books every single day, and giving our customers a chance to feel good about what they're doing for the environment," she said.

The store also doesn't require appointments for parents looking to sell

and will pay cash for anything it buys.

The new store is located at 748 Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach.