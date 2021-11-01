Newport News woman wins $1 million in lottery

A spokesperson for Virginia Lottery said Norma Farr bought the ticket online, using its random number generator.

A NASA employee in Newport News might be splurging on a new Jeep after she won $1 million in the lottery.

The Virginia Lottery said Norma Farr matched almost all the numbers in the Aug. 20 Mega Millions drawing. She had 42-43-51-57-70, and only missed the Mega Ball number (that day, it was one).

That means she beat the odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

The odds of matching five numbers and the Mega Ball jump to 1 in more than 302 million.

"I checked the numbers, and I told my boyfriend, ‘I think I won a lot of money!’” Farr told the spokesperson.

She said she doesn't have any plans for the money yet, but did like the idea of getting a new car.