Norfolk offers housing cost relief program for residents affected by pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is gearing up to provide rent relief and housing counseling to residents who have been economically hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority has $2 million to dedicate to residents who are having trouble paying their rent, mortgage or utilities.

To qualify, the Norfolk resident requesting help would have to:

rent or own a home

not already be receiving a rent or homeowner subsidy

have documented proof of the pandemic causing a loss of income (or have documented proof that you are staying home without pay to look after children while schools are closed)

have filed a 2019 tax return (where your adjusted income is not more than $99,000 for a single adult, or $198,000 for those filing jointly)

The applications for these benefits are available online. The NRHA will accept applications between August 31 and September 13.