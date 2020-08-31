Norfolk offers housing cost relief program for residents affected by pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is gearing up to provide rent relief and housing counseling to residents who have been economically hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Monday release, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority has $2 million to dedicate to residents who are having trouble paying their rent, mortgage or utilities.
To qualify, the Norfolk resident requesting help would have to:
- rent or own a home
- not already be receiving a rent or homeowner subsidy
- have documented proof of the pandemic causing a loss of income (or have documented proof that you are staying home without pay to look after children while schools are closed)
- have filed a 2019 tax return (where your adjusted income is not more than $99,000 for a single adult, or $198,000 for those filing jointly)
The applications for these benefits are available online. The NRHA will accept applications between August 31 and September 13.
For more information, visit the NRHA's website, or call Nealy Gihan at 757.314.2009.