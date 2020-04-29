Norfolk Southern first quarter profit falls 44% on charge, weak volume

Norfolk Southern said shipping volume declined 11% in the quarter as manufacturers in a variety of industries slowed production.

Norfolk Southern’s first-quarter profit fell 44% because of a one-time charge related to locomotive sales and weak shipping volume driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad said it earned $381 million, or $1.47 per share, during the quarter, but those results were weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million, or $1.11 per share.

That’s down from $677 million, or $2.51 per share, a year ago.

Without the one-time charge, the results beat Wall Street expectations.