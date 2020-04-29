x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

money

Norfolk Southern first quarter profit falls 44% on charge, weak volume

Norfolk Southern said shipping volume declined 11% in the quarter as manufacturers in a variety of industries slowed production.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from December, 2018.

Norfolk Southern’s first-quarter profit fell 44% because of a one-time charge related to locomotive sales and weak shipping volume driven by the coronavirus outbreak. 

The railroad said it earned $381 million, or $1.47 per share, during the quarter, but those results were weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million, or $1.11 per share. 

That’s down from $677 million, or $2.51 per share, a year ago. 

Without the one-time charge, the results beat Wall Street expectations. 

Norfolk Southern said shipping volume declined 11% in the quarter as manufacturers in a variety of industries slowed production but volume is down 30% in the second quarter.

RELATED: Port of Virginia closes cargo terminal as shipping volume drops

RELATED: US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as coronavirus struck

RELATED: US Federal Reserve likely to pledge support for ailing economy