North Carolina car wash worker returns stimulus check found in trash

Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can. He tracked down the recipient and gave him the check.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’s trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage.

WITN-TV reports that Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can.

His daughter said they were able to track down recipient Charles Thompson and return it to him.

Thompson told the station he was behind on rent and needed the funds, but wasn't expecting a check after recently moving to a new address.