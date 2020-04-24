North Carolina governor seeks to spend $1.4B for COVID-19 aid

The package includes $300 million each for local governments and the Department of Transportation, and $285 million for the public schools and university system.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has asked North Carolina legislators to distribute $1.4 billion in federal funds to cover immediate health, education, small business and government needs created from the COVID-19 crisis.

Cooper unveiled his emergency pandemic package Friday. The General Assembly convenes its session next week.

Many of Cooper's requested items have already worked their way through legislative meetings.

The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders say they generally have bipartisan support.