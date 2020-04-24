x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

money

North Carolina governor seeks to spend $1.4B for COVID-19 aid

The package includes $300 million each for local governments and the Department of Transportation, and $285 million for the public schools and university system.
Credit: AP
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina's coronavirus pandemic response at the NC Emergency Operations Center Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has asked North Carolina legislators to distribute $1.4 billion in federal funds to cover immediate health, education, small business and government needs created from the COVID-19 crisis.

Cooper unveiled his emergency pandemic package Friday. The General Assembly convenes its session next week. 

Many of Cooper's requested items have already worked their way through legislative meetings. 

The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders say they generally have bipartisan support. 

The package includes $300 million each for local governments and the Department of Transportation, and $285 million for the public schools and university system.

RELATED: North Carolina schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, remote learning will continue

RELATED: Expert analyzes mounting pressure on state governors to reopen

RELATED: Gov. Cooper unveils 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8