North Carolina HBCUs receive gift from MacKenzie Scott

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three historically black North Carolina colleges have received historic financial gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

She gave Winston-Salem State University a record $30 million as part of more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

She donated $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University and $15 million to Elizabeth City State University.