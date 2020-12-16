x
North Carolina HBCUs receive gift from MacKenzie Scott

She gave Winston-Salem State University a record $30 million as part of more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three historically black North Carolina colleges have received historic financial gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. 

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. 

She gave Winston-Salem State University a record $30 million as part of more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. 

She donated $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University and $15 million to Elizabeth City State University. 

Scott listed the recipients of her donations and why she did it in a post on Medium.com. Among the other recipients are food banks, emergency relief funds and legal defense funds which address institutional discrimination. 

