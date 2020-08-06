People are mistakenly throwing away stimulus debit cards

There is no mention of the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, or stimulus payment on the outside of the envelope.

NORFOLK, Va. — Last month, the Treasury Department started sending out Economic Impact Payment (EIP) debit cards preloaded with stimulus payments.

Millions of Americans received them in the mail instead of a traditional check or direct deposit. You can spend them just like any other debit card or transfer the money into your bank account.

It seems simple enough, until it was discovered many people were throwing away the cards thinking they were junk mail.

They were sent in plain, white envelopes with the return sender "Money Network Cardholder Services." There is no mention of the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, or stimulus payment on the outside of the envelope.

To make matters worse, if you did happen to throw yours out and realized it later, there was a $7.50 fee for replacing it. However, it was happening so often that the fee has since been waived for the first replacement.

The Treasury Department hasn’t specified why the cards were sent out the way they were, but here is how you can get your EIP card if you mistook it for junk:

Call the EIP customer service line at 1-800-240-8100 and select option 2, which is the lost/stolen option.