One of your goals for the New Year may be to save more money. One way to do that is by timing your purchases correctly.

Knowing what to buy each month of the year to take advantage of deals can help you maximize savings. You can take it one step further by pairing sales and bargains with credit card and loyalty rewards. Here's your guide to the best things to buy to save money, month by month.

What to buy in January

Linens

Exercise equipment

Planners and calendars

Children's toys

Wedding items

Gift cards

Holiday decorations

January is a great time to stock up on things for your home, get organized for the new year and work toward your resolution to get in shape. It could also be a great time to snag a deal on a TV and other electronics.

“Many manufacturers announce new products and updates to their lines in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, and the previous year's TVs drop in price shortly after,” says Casey Runyan, managing editor at Brad's Deals. That could mean getting a big screen at a steep discount just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

If you're planning to buy any of these January items online, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card could be a good fit. Amazon purchases earn 5% back automatically.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express could be a good choice for purchasing gift cards at grocery stores. This card offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, up to the first $6,000 in purchases annually, then 1% cash back after.

Casey Runyan, Brad's Deals

What to buy in February

Furniture and home goods

TVs (as stores try to sell off the remainder of last year's stock)

The approach of Valentine's Day puts gift-giving in the spotlight. But if you want to save money on jewelry, you'll need to wait until after Valentine's Day, says consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch.

A good cash back option for these purchases is the Citi® Double Cash Card.

This card allows you to earn 1% cash back on purchases as you make them, and 1% cash back as you pay them off.

What to buy in March

Winter clothing and sports equipment

Camping equipment and outdoor toys

Valentine's Day items, including décor, cards and gift bags

Perfume and cologne

By March you may be looking ahead to spring, and it's a good time to pick up savings on winter markdowns. March can also be a great time to fill out your freezer for less.

“Stock up during Frozen Food Month in March to score savings on frozen vegetables, frozen meals and other frozen items with deals around 30% off,” says Woroch.

American Express® Gold Card is a good option to consider, as it offers 4 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 in purchases every year.

You might also consider the Discover it® Cash Back card, which is offering a 5% cash back bonus back at grocery stores, Walgreens and CVS during the first quarter of 2020. The bonus applies to the first $1,500 in combined purchases. Remember to activate the extra bonus every quarter.

What to buy in April

St. Patrick's Day markdowns, including decorations, jewelry and party favors

Car maintenance items

Snow blowers, shovels and winter weather tools

Marked-down Easter candy and decorations

Logan Allec, a CPA and owner of personal finance blog Money Done Right, says you should also be on the lookout for rock-bottom prices on winter coats.

“By April, it's starting to warm up and winter coats aren't selling as well,” says Allec. “As a result, you should be able to get a great deal.”

If you're looking for savings on outdoor winter tools and equipment, a rewards card that offers cash back at home improvement stores could be a good choice.

The Chase Freedom card, for example, included home improvement stores in its 5% cash back bonus category for the second quarter of 2019 on up to $1,500 in combined purchases every quarter following activation.

You could also choose a flat cash back rate option such as Chase Freedom Unlimited, which offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

What to buy in May

Barbecue tools

Marked-down Easter decorations

Furniture

Early deals on summer clothing

Small and large appliances

May is time to start thinking ahead to summer deals.

“Mattresses are usually at their best prices around the major shopping holidays outside of November and December,” says Runyan. Memorial Day, along with the Fourth of July and Labor Day, are better times to buy them on sale.

The U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature Card may be a good choice for May shopping.

This card lets you earn 5% back on two categories of your choosing, including furniture stores, department stores and select clothing stores on up to $2,000 in purchases every quarter.

What to buy in June

Tools

Lawn mowers

Gym memberships

June is focused on Father's Day, but you'll also see sales for summer-related items as the Fourth of July approaches.

It's also a good time to think about your winter travel plans when the weather starts to heat up, says Allec. Booking in June can help you lock in the lowest prices on holiday or winter travel.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a solid go-to option for booking travel.

This card earns 2 points per dollar on travel and dining purchases.

You get 25% more in redemption value when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and points can be transferred on a 1:1 basis to select travel partners.

Mark Jackson, travel expert at Brad's Deals, says having both the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Freedom can add to your savings potential. “The cash back normally earned from the Freedom card can be converted to Ultimate Rewards points.”

What to buy in July

Fourth of July decorations

Jeans

Winter coats

Summer is a great time to look for savings on classic clothing items as well as trendier pieces, says Kristin Gall, retail and shopping expert at Rakuten.

“You can never go wrong with savings on denim, t-shirts and classic sandals,” says Gall. “It's also a great time to try trendy items that you would never purchase at full price.”

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is another pick for July purchases.

The card offers 2% cash back at select U.S. department stores and gas stations.

What to buy in August

Kitchen accessories

Office and school supplies

College textbooks

“The back to school rush peaks in August, and you can find super low prices on office supply and school supply basics,” says Woroch. “Many retailers like Staples and Office Depot roll out weekly discounts featuring deals like 10-cent folders or 50-cent packs of pens and notebooks.”

If you run a business, August could be prime time for saving on basic office supply essentials.

For example, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card offers 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services.

With the Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard credit card, you can earn 3% cash back in one of six categories of your choosing, including office supply stores.

What to buy in September

Summer clothing

Swimsuits and pool toys

Computers

“The end of summer is when retailers need to make room for new fall merchandise, so you can expect discounts as high as 50%-75% on spring and summer clothing, shoes and seasonal outdoor items,” says Gall.

If you're trying to get clothing on the cheap, you might consider a retail store card – but be selective. Many retail store cards charge higher APRs and are less rewarding than their traditional cash back counterparts.

Two retail store card options that may be worth considering are the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard and the Target REDcard.

Walmart shoppers can earn 5% back in stores for the first 12 months when they pay with Walmart Pay, as well as 5% back on Walmart.com, the Walmart app and grocery pickup and delivery purchases.

Target REDcard users earn 5% back on purchases in Target stores and at Target.com.

Lastly, September may be the best time to buy Apple items. “This month is one of the only times of year to get a deal on iPhones, since it's when Apple's annual keynote takes place,” says Megan Horner, credit cards expert at Finder.com.

What to buy in October

Patio furniture

Lawn mowers

Air conditioning units

Mattresses and appliances (again)

Fall clothing

“Once the shopping rush for school has died down, October presents one of the best times to pick up fall clothing for your kids and yourself at a discount,” says Woroch. “You can find better deals on sweaters, denim and basics around 30% off.”

For the third quarter of 2020, the Discover it Cash Back card is offering its 5% cash back bonus at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

That might be helpful if you're planning to purchase a lawn mower or patio furniture at Walmart or Target or fall clothes from Amazon.

What to buy in November

Grills

Halloween candy and décor markdowns

Flooring and carpeting

You may also be tempted by Black Friday sales for electronics or children's toys during the month of November, but steer clear of jewelry.

“Try not to buy engagement rings [from] November through February,” says Horner. “These are the most popular months for engagements, so jewelers usually don't offer the best deals this time of year.”

If you're planning to shop Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales online, Amazon may be your first choice.

In addition to earning 5% back with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Woroch says you can save money by using the Honey browser extension to shop.

Honey reviews seller pricing on Amazon to help you find the best deal. You can also add items to a personal drop list through Honey and get alerts when those items go on sale.

What to buy in December

Restaurant gift certificates

Golf clubs

Children's toys

Christmas markdowns, including trees, decorations, gift bags, cards and home goods

“December is a tough month to shop as prices are typically high across the board,” says Allec. “If you can, try to avoid any big purchases this month.”

If you're shopping department stores in December, consider the Chase Freedom or Discover it cards, which can offer a 5% cash back quarterly bonus on those purchases at this time of year.

The Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card could also be good for online shopping, since you can earn 3% cash back on those purchases, up to the spending cap.





