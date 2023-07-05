Here's how much Dominion Energy electric bills in Virginia are going down for customers

Starting at the beginning of July, the company lowered its rates for residential customers and non-residential customers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia customers of Dominion Energy will save more money on their electric bills because of a law Virginia legislators passed earlier this year.

Starting at the beginning of July, the company lowered its rates by around $14 a month for typical residential customers, as well as lower rates for non-residential customers.

The rate cut was allowed by a 2023 law which Dominion said eliminated about $7 in monthly charges for Dominion Energy. It also allowed the company to seek regulatory approval to spread fuel costs over several years, taking the costs down an additional $7.

According to Dominion, the residential rates are now 20% below the national average and 39% below the East Coast regional average because of the rate change.