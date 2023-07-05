Here's how much Dominion Energy electric bills in Virginia are going down for customers

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia customers of Dominion Energy will save more money on their electric bills because of a law Virginia legislators passed earlier this year.
Starting at the beginning of July, the company lowered its rates by around $14 a month for typical residential customers, as well as lower rates for non-residential customers.
The rate cut was allowed by a 2023 law which Dominion said eliminated about $7 in monthly charges for Dominion Energy. It also allowed the company to seek regulatory approval to spread fuel costs over several years, taking the costs down an additional $7.
According to Dominion, the residential rates are now 20% below the national average and 39% below the East Coast regional average because of the rate change.
"This [rate reduction] will provide immediate relief for our customers now and ongoing savings in the future. It's an important part of our mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers," said President of Dominion Energy Virginia, Ed Baine.