Kroger cheese dips recalled due to salmonella risk

Store-made cheese dips may have used red onions that were previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

NORFOLK, Va. — Following a recall of red onions earlier this month, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is also recalling cheese dips sold at stores in Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of Tennessee (Johnson City/Kingsport) due to a risk of salmonella.

On July 31, Kroger said it was notified it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. The following day, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and a recall went out.

It has since been determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

To date, there have been no confirmed customer illnesses from the dips, but the products have been removed from store shelves and a recall issued out of an abundance of caution.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020, and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Product / UPC

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP / 207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALAPENO JARLSBERG DIP / 207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP / 207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP / 207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP / 207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD / 216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP / 226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP / 236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP / 236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP / 236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP / 237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP / 247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP / 286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP / 286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD / 295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD / 295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD / 295409-50000

Customers who have purchased the above cheese dips should not eat them and instead return it to Kroger for a full refund or replacement.

The FDA says that salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Below is a list of symptoms associated with salmonella infection, as provided by the CDC:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.