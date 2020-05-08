Onions sold at Kroger, Food Lion recalled following salmonella outbreak

Onions sold at Kroger, Food Lion, and other companies have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that's infected nearly 400 people, including in Virginia and N.C.

NORFOLK, Va. — Federal officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states -- including Virginia and North Carolina -- has been linked to red onions and identified a California company as the likely source.

The Food and Drug Administration says Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, notified the agency that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, because of the risk of cross-contamination. Thomson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, according to the FDA.

The onions were sold under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

The FDA says that salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. People who may have Thomson International onions or have prepared food with the onions are advised to throw the onions away and disinfect the surfaces.

If you don't know the brand name of your onion, you should throw it out to be safe, according to the FDA.

More information, including photos of brand tags, is on the FDA's website.

Below is a list of symptoms associated with Salmonella infection, as provided by the CDC:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Take these steps if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection: