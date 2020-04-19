Savings Sunday: Deals for the week of April 19, 2020

Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of January 26, 2020.
Here are some deals for front-line workers:
Bojangles is offering free any size iced tea to all healthcare workers and first responders right now. No purchase required.
Valid through June 10, 2020.
For a limited time on Adidas.com first responders, nurses, medical professionals, and military members can get 40% off your purchase as a special thank you for your service. This code is valid on your entire purchase.
Sam’s Club is offering no membership required for frontline responders during special hours.
Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. they will offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe.
AT&T has announced they are providing frontline nurses and physicians 3 months of free wireless service on the nationwide FirstNet network.
