Savings Sunday deals for the week of April 26, 2020

Right now on their social media Chick-fil-A is doing Nightly Nuggets Recipes (Facebook, Instagram). Six days a week they post new recipes on social media you can make!
On Amazon, if you don’t already subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited you can grab a FREE 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited.
Know someone who is an essential worker? You can send them a FREE snickers bar right now! Just enter their phone number and they will receive a free Snickers e-gift card redeemable at Walmart.
Limit two per person.
You can find more deals at https://www.afrugalchick.com.
RELATED: Norfolk hair salon and barbershop wants to give away 1,000 haircuts to essential workers but they need your help
RELATED: Starbucks extends free coffee giveaway for first responders, healthcare workers through May 31