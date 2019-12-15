NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of December 15, 2019.

In December, Starbucks is offering every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. a buy one, get one free grande or larger beverage.

Remember that the deal is only in December on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Petsmart is offering free pet photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22.

Holiday gift cards that have a bonus $10 card with $50 gift purchase include Chili's, Carrabba's, Joe's Crab Shack, Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Panera Bread.