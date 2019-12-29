NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of December 29, 2019.

Amazon is running an eBook promotion. Buy $20 in eBooks and receive $5 in eBook credit. That promotion runs through Dec. 31.

A few stores are running annual and semi-annual sales events: Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works.

Michaels is also having a Christmas sale, with some items 80% off.

And don't forget the YMCA of Hampton Roads and Virginia Living Museum are doing a membership swap. It ends Dec. 31.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.