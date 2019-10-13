NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of October 13, 2019.

Kroger is doing a special on its Dining & Movie gift cards where it's offering 4X fuel points.

If you're not familiar with Kroger's fuel points program, you can use accumulated fuel points to save money on gas at the stores' fueling stations.

There are still some sales on magazine subscriptions—some 3 for $12.

Target is offering 1% cash back on purchases and an extra 5% off for Birthdays.

