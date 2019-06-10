NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of October 6, 2019.

Macy's has really good prices and Rachel Ray and Black & Decker products plus an additional 20% off with a coupon code.

Macaroni Grill is offering free spaghetti and meatballs to first responders for the entire month of October! All you need for the deal is your ID.

Busch Gardens is offering a free friend pass for anyone with a membership during Howl-O-Scream! You can also get up to 45% off single-day tickets and kids tickets.

For more details, head over to the website!

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.