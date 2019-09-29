NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of September 29, 2019.

Taco Bell is offering a relaunch of it Grande Nachos box with drink under $6. If you use the Taco Bell app you could get a free bean burrito.

There is a big magazine sale this week. The Top 100 magazine sale ends Sept. 30 and you can get subscriptions for as low as $3.59 a year.

It's National Coffee Day! There are deals everywhere: 7-Eleven, Wawa, Krispy Kreme, and even IKEA is participating.

