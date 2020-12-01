NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of January 12, 2020.

If you have Audible, they are running a promotion this week. If you finish 3 books that are 3 hours or longer, you get a $20 Amazon credit.

This deal ends March 3.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free mini doughnut every Monday in January!

Hallmark Gold Crown members will get a free mini card with purchase (one per day). That deal ends February 14.

Taco Bell is offering 20% off online or mobile orders. You must use the code within 14 days of adding to your Taco Bell app account.

