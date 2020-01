Busch Gardens released its military pass for 2020. You can grab it for $101.99. It's only good for a season.

Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of January 19, 2020.

On January 20, it's Free Entrance to National Parks in the U.S.

Kaplan SAT Prep Course is being offered free. It's usually $99.

You'll get digital access for 6 months.