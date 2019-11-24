NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of November 24, 2019.

The Hampton Roads and Peninsula YMCA is doing a membership swap with the Virginia Living Museum.

And BLACK FRIDAY. It's a big shopping week coming up. Amazon already has some of its Kindles marked down.

At Target, if you spend $50 at one of their stores on Black Friday you will receive a coupon for 20% off an additional purchase.

Target is also doing its annual holiday sale Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, you get $50 off of $100 of holiday items.

RELATED: Which stores have the most recycled Black Friday deals in 2019

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Yes, even Starbucks has Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals