NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of October 20, 2019.

If you have Amazon Prime you can head over to Whole Foods and get $5 off $25 of produce. That deal ends Oct. 22.

For the remaining month of October, Chuck E Cheese will give you 50 free tickets if you bring in your kids dressed in a costume.

Other Halloween deals, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts on Halloween day but you must wear a costume.

At Regal Cinemas, if you're a Regal Crown member if you buy one ticket you get one free. That deal runs from Oct. 17-23.

RELATED: Pups compete in pet costume contest for Malloween On The Boolvd Pawchella

RELATED: Here's a list of Hampton Roads cities' trick-or-treat hours

RELATED: How do you pick the perfect pumpkin? There are plenty of options here in Hampton Roads

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.