Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks

Truist Bank says it is reducing its overdraft fees. It’s the latest big bank to announce a substantial overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers.
The North Carolina-based bank plans to roll out a new checking account this summer, Truist One Banking, that will have a $100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts.
It will also create a line of credit for those who need to go further into negative territory. The bank is also eliminating bounced-check fees.
According to the bank, the changes will result in an estimated annual client savings of $300 million by 2024.
The bank said its new products will help address clients' challenges, including declined purchases, lack of access to short-term credit and the impacts of unexpected fees.