Virginia to close rent relief program to new applicants May 15

The program has helped Virginians struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP), which provides financial assistance for rent payments to eligible people, will close to new applicants on May 15.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) made the announcement on Thursday, April 21, saying the application portal will close at 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

DHCD said applications submitted after April 21 will be prioritized based on Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) criteria, then processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The criteria are:

Households with incomes less than 50 percent of area median income or

Households with one or more people that have not been employed for the 90-day period before the date of application.

Virginia launched the program in June 2020 to help people struggling to pay rent during the pandemic. It has received more than $1 billion in funding through federal aid and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

According to the DHCD, through March 31, RRP has processed and disbursed over $713 million for more than 104,990 households throughout Virginia.