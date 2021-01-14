Portsmouth man wins $1 million in Va. Lottery raffle

The Virginia Lottery said Alvin Corbett got his winning ticket, #399189, in Virginia Beach, at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Earlier this month, a Portsmouth man who picked up a New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket during a gas stop won $1 million.

The Virginia Lottery said Alvin Corbett got his winning ticket, #399189, in Virginia Beach, at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

“I’m really grateful,” he said, picking up his winnings. He said he didn't have immediate plans for how to spend the money.

There were three other lottery tickets that won people $1 million in the raffle, and those winners were from Farmville, Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.