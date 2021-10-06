Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members, and other public servants.

NORFOLK, Va. — It could be the break many former college students need.

The U.S. Department of Education is overhauling its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. That means thousands of public servants and military members could soon be relieved of more than $11 billion of student debt.

The Education Department said Wednesday it will drop some of the toughest requirements around the program, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service.

Through October 2022, public servants with any type of federal student loan or repayment plan will be eligible for loan forgiveness if they have made 10 years of payments.

The student loan forgiveness program had been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements.

Since the program's inception in 2007, thousands upon thousands of borrowers have applied for forgiveness and haven't gotten any. In fact, it's estimated that 98% of all public servants who have applied for forgiveness have been denied.

"What we found in the last administration is public servants were applying for loan forgiveness and the administration was turning them down," said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Back in May, Kaine and congressional colleagues sent a letter urging the Department of Education to take action to waive or modify the rules.

On Wednesday, the department announced that it will immediately erase the debt of 22,000 borrowers to the tune of $1.7 billion. The government estimated another 27,000 borrowers could see about $2.8 billion in debts forgiven if they prove they were employed in an eligible job.

"I think this will be a really good day for thousands and thousands of Virginians in public service and probably millions nationally who can now find it easier to pay off their student loans," said Kaine.

It's estimated there is currently a total $1.7 trillion student loan debt backlog in the United States.

More information on the changes to the loan forgiveness can be found on the Department of Education's website.