Records: Virginia paid $40M in inmate unemployment scams

The state agency that handles unemployment insurance in Va. estimates it has paid out more than $40 million in benefits to people who submitted claims for inmates.
Credit: Getty

The state agency that handles unemployment insurance in Virginia estimates it has paid out more than $40 million in benefits to individuals who submitted claims on behalf of inmates. 

That disclosure was made in a criminal complaint filed in federal court last month against two former Virginia inmates. 

It was first reported Friday by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. 

The news comes as other employment agencies across the country are also facing questions about fraudulent payments and whether enough was done to prevent them.

