Virginians want more than $12,000 to return to work, in-person

According to a nationwide survey in July, it’s going to take a significant cash bonus to bring remote workers back to the office full-time

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — New ways of working outside of the office are likely here to stay, a change sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic that many people have gotten used to and prefer.

But the idea that working from home is just as productive as going into the office may not be as accurate as we originally thought.

According to a new report from Stanford University, 60% of the workforce goes to work, in-person, full-time, while about 30% of people have a hybrid schedule; going into the office two or three times a week. Just over 10% of the workforce is fully remote.

In the study, researchers found, contrary to what many believed during the pandemic, productivity drops anywhere from 10% to 20% for people who work exclusively from home.

Distractions include things like spending time in front of screens doing things other than work, like social media or online shopping.

Remote workers often spend time away from the computer, too, doing things like household chores, running errands, and napping.

For employers looking to shift back to the old way of in-person working, what will it take to get employees back to the office?

According to a nationwide survey in July, it’s going to take a significant cash bonus.

When asked what lump-sum payment would persuade them to return to the office full-time, workers in Virginia said, on average, it would take at least $12, 438.

That is close to the national average, which is just over $12,000.