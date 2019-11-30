NORFOLK, Va. — Torching, sewing, crafting or something else - small business owners in downtown Norfolk's Selden Market hope to see an influx of local customers on Saturday.

"It's the whole month leading up to Christmas really that has a lot of excitement, but small business Saturday is the kickoff," said Derek Shaw, owner of Werther Leather Goods.

Shaw makes wallets, belts and bags by hand. Like many store owners in Selden Market, he runs just about everything by himself.

"I have people come in say they want to talk to my marketing department," Shaw laughed. "I'm like no. There's barely enough for me, and I do have help but it's just one guy, and I have a part-time job as well."

Shaw is preparing for a busy holiday season.

"Of course, you have to make your sales and this is the time of the year, so I've been working hard to get the inventory," he said.

Down the row of shops, just across from the toasted treats at S'mores Amore, store owner Anna Akers creates at Lorak Jewelry. She said she looks forward to seeing familiar faces each Small Business Saturday.

"It's like a tradition for some people, they always come out," Akers said. "Even if they just pop in to say hi or buy an ornament, it's showing their support."

Lorak Jewelry individually crafts each ring or necklace. For tomorrow, additional pop-up shops will join the regular storefronts along the Selden Market strip.

"Big or small we appreciate you, come out and show your support even if it's a small purchase, it's still appreciated!" she said.

