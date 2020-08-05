Self-employed workers and independent contractors may receive additional money from VEC

The Virginia Employment Commission says it gave the state minimum amount of $158 to speed up benefit distribution, but some people will get more money later.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Employment Commission says many unemployed workers receiving benefits via the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program may get more money later through back pay.

Thousands of self-employed workers and independent contractors started receiving unemployment benefits this week.

A VEC spokesperson said the agency allocated the state minimum amount of $158 per week for every applicant so VEC could distribute benefits more quickly.

However, many applicants are eligible for more than just the state minimum payouts.

VEC reports many people will end up receiving more money retroactively as the agency determines the correct benefit allocation on a case by case basis. VEC did not provide a timeline for these delayed payments.

The Virginia Employment Commission website reports the maximum weekly payout is $378. This does not include the additional $600 in benefits provided by the federal CARES Act.

More than 100,000 Virginians applied for benefits through the PUA program and more than 60,000 have filed their weekly claims.