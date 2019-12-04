WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is working on more ways to help people with their student loans.

He, along with New York Democrat and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, introduced a bill Thursday to help people who are struggling with student loan debt.

"Senator Gillibrand and I have introduced a bill to clarify the programs, to make it easier for students to transfer to get loans forgiven if they are about public service and to put dollars into the program to enable that to happen," Kaine said.

The bill is aimed at people who started with an income-based loan repayment plan, but now work in public service. They could be eligible for loan forgiveness.

The goal is to make it easier for people to move from one plan to the other.