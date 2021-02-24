Senator withdraws budget amendment over Metro station name

Capital One wants the McLean station near the corporate headquarters to be renamed 'McLean-Capital One Hall.'

MCLEAN, Va. — A Virginia state senator is withdrawing her budget amendment that could have cost the D.C. region's Metro system more than $165 million if it didn't add the name of Capital One bank to a northern Virginia Metrorail station.

Capital One wants the McLean station near its corporate headquarters to be renamed McLean-Capital One Hall to recognize a 1,600-seat theater it's building on the campus Capital One offered to pay costs associated with the name change, but Metro said it wanted more money to sell the naming rights.