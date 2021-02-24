Senator withdraws budget amendment over Metro station name

MCLEAN, Va. — A Virginia state senator is withdrawing her budget amendment that could have cost the D.C. region's Metro system more than $165 million if it didn't add the name of Capital One bank to a northern Virginia Metrorail station.
Capital One wants the McLean station near its corporate headquarters to be renamed McLean-Capital One Hall to recognize a 1,600-seat theater it's building on the campus Capital One offered to pay costs associated with the name change, but Metro said it wanted more money to sell the naming rights.
The Washington Post reports that State Sen. Janet Howell added the ultimatum to the state budget but on Wednesday she told the Post she's withdrawing the amendment after Metro offered some minor concessions.