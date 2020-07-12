Here are some simple ways to lower your energy bill this winter.

As people turn up the heat and put up holiday displays, Dominion Energy shares some steps that can keep your monthly power bill from spiking.

It's easy to let the energy bill go up this time of year. Extra lights are up around the house for the holidays, and the heat is turned on. Let's not forget that a lot of people are working or learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, too.

Dominion Energy says it's common for utility bills to increase when wintertime starts approaching. (They may be even higher if you are one of the people working from home.)

Dominion recommends making sure your thermostat is set to 68 degrees and that you replace incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs. Another piece of advice is making sure there are no air drafts or leaks around your doorways or window frames.

"If you see daylight around your door or window frame, then your door or window frame need to be sealed with weather stripping," said Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy, Rich Tran. "Other little things they can do is, you can run your dishwasher at night...you can use your microwave to heat your food."

Tran said simply leaving your curtains and blinds open during the daytime allows sunlight in to make it warmer in your home and lets you keep a good amount of your lights off. He added that unplugging electronics when they're charged fully also can help keep costs down.

Tran advised not to let your Christmas lights or displays run through every hour of every day. Turning them off from time to time can save energy.