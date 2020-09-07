Ready for a second stimulus payment? Here's the timeline

A lot of possibilities are being talked about, but there is one thing for sure: nothing can be agreed on or signed into law until July 20 since Congress is in recess

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is the timeline for the second round of stimulus payments?

What I can tell you for sure is nothing can be agreed upon or signed into law until July 20.

Congress is in recess and they don't get back to work in Washington until July 20.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has thrown out the date Aug. 7 as a date to have a finalized bill, and that's because Congress has another recess after that date.

Here are a couple of things being thrown around as options:

A stimulus payment

There's been talk about it being anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000 for every member of the household, regardless of age. There's also talk that the checks could be limited to people who make less than $40,000 a year.

Return-to-work bonus

According to Forbes, some Republicans are talking about a “Return to Work” bonus of $450 a week instead of extending the unemployment benefit supplement of $600 a week.