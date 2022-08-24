Biden administration announces plan to forgive $10k in federal student loans for Americans earning $125k or less

The President also announced the current pause on federal student loan repayments will be extended through December 31.

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of Americans, including many in Hampton Roads, are about to catch a break on their student loans.

The Biden Administration announced it will forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal debt for qualifying borrowers.

“All this means is people can finally start crawling off the mountain of debt to get on top of the rent and utilities to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” said Biden Wednesday.

In order to qualify, people must make less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 for a household based on their 2020 or 2021 taxes. People who received the Pell Grant can receive up to $20,000 in federal student loan relief.

The announcement is welcome news to attorney Amanda Conner of Norfolk, who previously had her student loans forgiven through another program.

“I was able to save and invest, things of that nature, that I wasn’t able to do when I had $600 to $1,000 a month in student loans,” said Conner.

“My loans are private, therefore there are no concessions for myself, but it will help a lot of people so I am not mad at all," said Rashaunda Newton, who is visiting Norfolk from North Carolina.

According to the Institute for College Access and Success, 55% of Virginia college graduates had student loan debt in 2020, and the average debt of a college graduate in the Commonwealth was $29,616 as of the 2019-20 school year.

So far, the Biden administration's plan is receiving mixed reviews, including from some people who qualify and hoped the government would provide more forgiveness.

On Wednesday, NAACP national president Derrick Johnson called the move "one step closer" to the organization's goal of eliminating student debt.

"We've got a ways to go, but the NAACP is proud that we were able to push President Biden to exceed $10,000, bringing us closer to $50,000 and beyond," he said.

"Because it’s so new, it’s not yet clear exactly how they are going to pay for it," said Dr. A.J. Nolte of Regent University.

Nolte told 13News Now many questions remain about the plan's impact on the economy and higher education. He noted economists estimate the move could cost the average taxpayer nearly $2,000.

"Essentially what you are doing is taking an obligation from a smaller subset of people and spreading it out over the population of a whole," said Nolte.

He said the move still does not fix the rising cost of higher education, which Newton agrees.

"I know how hard it is to try to get your life started while owing these balances, so I'm not too upset at those who it does quality for," she said. "But it’s going to happen again if we don’t get the tuition under control."

President Biden also said he is extending the pause of federal student loan payments "one last time" through December 31. The plan would also cover people's unpaid monthly interest and forgive loan balances after 10 years of payment for original loans of $12,000 or less.

Read the White House plan for student loan forgiveness here.