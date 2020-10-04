Study: 1 in 4 tenants Charlotte tenants have missed rent

A Mecklenburg county commissioner says the stats should keep every elected official awake at night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study by a housing nonprofit has found nearly 1 in 4 Charlotte-area tenants have missed rent payments that were due in the first week of April.

The Washington, D.C.-based National Multifamily Housing Council says the figures represent an 8% rise in missed payments from the same time last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports close to 1 in 5 tenants in the Raleigh-Cary area also missed rent payments in early April.

