The effective vehicle tax rate in the Commonwealth is 3.96%.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA, USA — A new study shows that Virginia car owners are paying the highest average vehicle property tax in the country.

According to Wallethub, owners who pay taxes on a car worth $26,000 will spend $1,039 annually in Virginia. That is more than $100 higher than the annual taxes in the second most expensive state: Mississippi.

The effective vehicle tax rate in the Commonwealth is 3.96%.

The breakdown was part of a study that looked at what residents of different states and D.C. pay in property taxes in 2023.

Virginia tops the list, followed by:

Mississippi Vehicle Tax Rate: 3.50% Annual Taxes: $917

South Carolina Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.63% Annual Taxes: $690

Missouri Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.63% Annual Taxes: $690

Maine Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.40% Annual Taxes: $629

Massachusetts Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.25% Annual Taxes: $590

Connecticut Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.12% Annual Taxes: $555

Kansas Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.91% Annual Taxes: $500

Nevada Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.86% Annual Taxes: $487

Wyoming Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.80% Annual Taxes: $472

New Hampshire Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.80% Annual Taxes: $472

Colorado Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.79% Annual Taxes: $468



According to Wallethub, the state with the cheapest vehicle property tax, disregarding the states who do not have any tax at all, is Louisiana with .10% and an annual cost of $26.

Click here to read the full study.

WATCH NEXT: Study says women who use hair straightening products are at higher risk for uterine cancer