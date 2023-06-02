VIRGINIA, USA — A new study shows that Virginia car owners are paying the highest average vehicle property tax in the country.
According to Wallethub, owners who pay taxes on a car worth $26,000 will spend $1,039 annually in Virginia. That is more than $100 higher than the annual taxes in the second most expensive state: Mississippi.
The effective vehicle tax rate in the Commonwealth is 3.96%.
The breakdown was part of a study that looked at what residents of different states and D.C. pay in property taxes in 2023.
Virginia tops the list, followed by:
- Mississippi
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 3.50%
- Annual Taxes: $917
- South Carolina
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.63%
- Annual Taxes: $690
- Missouri
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.63%
- Annual Taxes: $690
- Maine
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.40%
- Annual Taxes: $629
- Massachusetts
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.25%
- Annual Taxes: $590
- Connecticut
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 2.12%
- Annual Taxes: $555
- Kansas
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.91%
- Annual Taxes: $500
- Nevada
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.86%
- Annual Taxes: $487
- Wyoming
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.80%
- Annual Taxes: $472
- New Hampshire
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.80%
- Annual Taxes: $472
- Colorado
- Vehicle Tax Rate: 1.79%
- Annual Taxes: $468
According to Wallethub, the state with the cheapest vehicle property tax, disregarding the states who do not have any tax at all, is Louisiana with .10% and an annual cost of $26.
