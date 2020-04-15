This free app takes over the burden of filing unemployment for you

DoNotPay will mail an unemployment application on your behalf for free.

NEW YORK — Having an issue filing for unemployment? There’s an app for that.

DoNotPay has launched a free service that will file unemployment for you, which was highlighted Wednesday morning on NBC's Today. All you have to do is answer a few questions and the app will take care of the rest.

That means you won’t have to worry about state unemployment sites being overloaded or the headache of trying to get through on the phone.

But how does it work? Their method might surprise you.

DoNotPay will mail an unemployment form on your behalf. Why mail? The company said mailing in a paper application can help the process move faster because filing online can be delayed due to overburdened sites.

“It’s almost like paper voting,” DoNotPay’s Joshua Browder said on Today. “That idea can be applied to other areas of bureaucracy where it’s actually more secure and efficient in some strange way.”

Should you be worried about security with your personal information through DoNotPay?