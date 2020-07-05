Has the COVID-19 crisis put a squeeze on your finances?

Three smart moves to make if you are struggling to pay your credit card bills.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic, make your first call to your credit card company, and make it right now.

LendingTree.com conducted a recent survey that found that 91 percent of cardholders who asked for a break on their payment, because of COVID-19 circumstances, got one!

Your credit card company may reduce your interest rate or lower your minimum payment. They also may extend payment deadlines or waive late fees. Remember, most companies will work with you during this COVID-19 crisis. Just make sure you get everything in writing so you have proof of your conversation.

If your card company lets you skip a month without paying a penalty, just make sure they won't report you to the credit bureaus. You don't want it to impact your credit score!

Another option if money's tight right now is debt consolidation. Do your research on "Balance Transfer Credit Cards." They're designed to help you consolidate multiple balances onto a single card. It might be easier to keep up with the payments of just one monthly bill.

And a third option: enroll in a debt management program. Under this plan, you'll make a single, monthly payment to your credit counseling company, which will then distribute it to your creditors.