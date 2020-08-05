Tough economic times don't mean you have to give up on your college dream

Three great strategies to help you keep saving for college.

NORFOLK, Va. — The experts say that now is a great time to re-assess your finances and take an honest look at your spending.

BankRate.com says finding extra money to put into a college fund starts with re-assessment.

Monitor your spending to find ways to cut back. Then research 529 college savings plans. They allow families to invest money for college *without* paying taxes on the earnings.

The Virginia 529 college savings plan is a popular option. One drawback: if you don't actually use the money in a 529 plan for education, you'll be paying penalties.