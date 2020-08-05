Tough economic times don't mean you have to give up on your college dream

NORFOLK, Va. — The experts say that now is a great time to re-assess your finances and take an honest look at your spending.
BankRate.com says finding extra money to put into a college fund starts with re-assessment.
Monitor your spending to find ways to cut back. Then research 529 college savings plans. They allow families to invest money for college *without* paying taxes on the earnings.
The Virginia 529 college savings plan is a popular option. One drawback: if you don't actually use the money in a 529 plan for education, you'll be paying penalties.
The third suggestion from BankRate.com: refinance your mortgage. With lower rates right now, refinancing your mortgage could save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan. And that money could go into a 529 savings plan, or a dedicated savings account.