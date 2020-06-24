x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

money

Transportation spending, governing changes heading to Cooper

The House agreed on Wednesday to a Senate bill that would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation.
Gov. Roy Cooper (Photo: WFMY News 2)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The General Assembly has given its final approval to a North Carolina transportation funding and governing overhaul following a recent audit and COVID-19-related revenue declines. 

The House agreed on Wednesday to the Senate version of the bill, which also would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation. 

Currently all 19 voting members of the board are chosen by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He warned GOP lawmakers last week against a “power grab,” but fellow Democrats haven't criticized publicly the governance changes. 

He can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. 

RELATED: Face masks are now mandatory in public places in North Carolina

RELATED: 'We're just losing money every day we're closed' | Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to reopen gyms, bars in North Carolina

RELATED: Bill erodes Cooper's power to name N.C. transportation board