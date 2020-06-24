Transportation spending, governing changes heading to Cooper

The House agreed on Wednesday to a Senate bill that would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The General Assembly has given its final approval to a North Carolina transportation funding and governing overhaul following a recent audit and COVID-19-related revenue declines.

The House agreed on Wednesday to the Senate version of the bill, which also would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation.

Currently all 19 voting members of the board are chosen by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He warned GOP lawmakers last week against a “power grab,” but fellow Democrats haven't criticized publicly the governance changes.