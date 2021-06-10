Two U.S. Senators announce over $15 million in affordable housing funding for VA

More than $15 million will be going to organizations across Virginia to help with the affordable housing crisis.

VIRGINIA, USA — On Thursday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $15 million in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing.

The funding, which will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was awarded through the Emergency Housing Vouchers Program and will go to several organizations cross VA.

“We are glad to see this federal funding from the ARP go toward supporting Virginians who are feeling the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Senators said. “This critical aid will help ensure people across the Commonwealth have access to safe and affordable housing, while Virginia begins to build back better.”

The funding will not only help with access to housing, but housing resources as well. The funding totals $15,627,024 and will go to the following organizations: