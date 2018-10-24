As people nationwide woke up Wednesday morning checking their tickets to see if they're the lucky recipient of a massive billion-dollar jackpot, two people in Virginia had million-dollar winning tickets!

In last night's drawing alone, two tickets bought from two different convenience stores in Aylett and Dale City won $1 million.

There was also one person who won $30,000 after getting the Megaplier and 13 people who won $10,000. Two of the $10,000 tickets were bought in Virginia Beach and Newport News.

A single ticket sold in South Carolina claimed the $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. The winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a lump sum cash prize of $877.8 million cash. The Mega Millions jackpot will reset for $40 million, or $22.8 million cash, on Friday. The $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 remains the largest jackpot ever.

