Unemployed Virginia workers get their benefits

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, after weeks of waiting, many self-employed workers and independent contractors in Virginia finally have unemployment benefits.

The stimulus bill expanded unemployment benefits to these workers. 13News Now reported how delays and problems implementing the new system forced Virginia workers to wait up to two months for government help.

Even though some workers now have money, others are still waiting.