USDA gives nearly $1 million rural health grant to Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A nearly $1 million grant is going to help put more EMS vehicles on the road in Northampton County and buy an upgraded HVAC system for Occohannock Elementary School in Exmore.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va. District 2) shared the news about the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant on Tuesday. The USDA awarded the Eastern Shore $988,300 for these projects.

“This investment by the USDA through its rural health care program will be used to provide our first responders with the tools and equipment they need to save lives and ensure that the basic needs of our students are met,” Luria said.

Those resources will include a new ambulance and a quick response vehicle. Luria's statement said this should improve response times for the first responders, and it will allow for more time to clean each emergency transport between 911 calls.