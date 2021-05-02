VEC: PEUC extension to launch Feb. 9, provide up to 11 weeks of benefits

The VEC said starting Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., people who have used up their previous benefits through the PEUC program can apply to get up to 11 more weeks of payments.

Friday, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the launch date for its extension of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The VEC said starting Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., people who have used up their previous benefits through the program can apply to get up to 11 more weeks of payments.

That day, the VEC is extending call hours, to help people who are filing new claims for the money.

A release from the commission said this would be the final extension of pandemic unemployment relief.

This extension will be dispersed in two ways to eligible Virginians:

People who already received 13 weeks of PEUC benefits through Dec. 26, 2020 will have the extension automatically added, as long as they keep filing weekly claims. People who have not been continuously filing weekly claims must fill out a new PEUC 2021 claim on the getgov2go website, or by calling 1.866.832.2363.